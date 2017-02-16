Deaf UFC Fighter to Speak at MacMurray College Tonight

By Blake Schnitker on February 16 at 1:03pm

A professional athlete is coming to Jacksonville tonight to speak at a local college.

Matt “The Hammer” Hammill, a hearing-impaired UFC fighter, will be speaking at MacMurray College’s Annie Merner Chapel tonight at 7 p.m.

With MacMurray being known for their deaf education program, the college has invited Hammill to speak about his journey as an amateur wrestler and mixed martial artist.

Hammill will also be on campus this afternoon to give a wrestling seminar from 4 to 5 p.m.

MacMurray College will provide an interpreter for the event, which is free and open to the public.

Contact Pamela Harrison at 217-479-7176 for more information regarding the event.