Demolition projects, water main replacement on agenda for Jacksonville aldermen

Several demolition projects, as well as an engineering agreement for a water main replacement project highlight discussions at tonight’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

Tonight’s action will start at around 6 o’clock with the regular workshop session. Jacksonville aldermen will first hear a report from Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, in which he will discuss a donation to Jacksonville Promise, a program supporting students who are receiving a local education.

Next, in the planning and public works committee, city council members will discuss whether or not to waive bids and accept proposals for demolition projects at the bridge on Brooklyn Avenue, and property located at 1135 Allen Avenue. Aldermen will also discuss whether or not to rezone property at 851 Grove Street from R-5 to R-1, and at 910 South Clay from R-3 to R-5.

Also during the workshop session, aldermen will discuss an engineering agreement for the East State Street Water Main Replacement Project.

During the regular city council meeting, Jacksonville aldermen will vote on a resolution authorizing an agreement with the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System to host Illinois Transportable Emergency Communications System equipment. They will also vote on a resolution approving an engineering agreement for the East State Street Water Main Replacement Project.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.