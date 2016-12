Jacksonville School District 117 has a new school board member. Teresa Wilson was appointed to the board to fill the vacancy left by Libby White. Wilson was sworn in on December 21st and told WLDS news that she is eager to get started.

Wilson explains why she wanted to join the Board.

Wilson would like you to know that she hopes to be the voice of the community on the board.

Wilson will serve will serve out the remainder of Libby White’s term until the April 2017 election.