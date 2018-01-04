District 117 schools, Routt & OSS starting two hours late, list of school closings in the area

Below zero temperatures and a wind chill advisory has caused some area schools to close their doors today, and most Jacksonville schools to open their doors a couple hours late.

All schools within Jacksonville School District 117, as well as Routt and Our Saviours, will start their school day two hours later than usual. There will also be a two-hour late start time for schools within the Four Rivers School District, which includes Garrison in Jacksonville. This means bus routes for these schools will operate two hours late.

According to District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek, schools will simply add two hours to their morning times, and after school systems of picking students up from school has not changed for District 117 schools. The only local school here in Jacksonville that will be open for regular hours is Salem Lutheran.

As for area schools that are closed for today, they include: Beardstown, Meredosia, North Mac, Palmyra; Pleasant Plains; Triopia; Virginia; Waverly and Williamsville.

WLDS/WEAI News will provide any updates if and when they become available.