Dreams Tickets Sold Out!!

The dreams drawing is just a few short days away…

And the last ticket has been sold today!

We spoke earlier today with Jamie Martin, and he says despite the last ticket being sold today, that there will be one final ticket auctioned off at the family fun festival.

Martin says that the day in which the last ticket is sold fluctuates, but it is usually always within the last week before the drawing.

The dreams drawing is this Sunday at 6pm at the Routt/Our Savior’s Family Fun Festival, if you can’t make it in person, tune in to either WLDS or WEAI to listen to live coverage of the drawing.