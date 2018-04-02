Drivers encourages to be aware of road conditions after rare April snowfall; Dense Fog Advisory in place

The month of April is typically known for bringing showers, but not necessarily for the snowfall that hit Jacksonville and the surrounding area on Easter Sunday.

Snow fell steadily on the majority of the four-county area starting at around or a little after 2 p.m. and continued well into the evening, coming to a stop in the later evening hours. Here at WLDS/WEAI, we received right around one and a half inches of snowfall, The early morning low of 15 degrees here at the radio station counts for a record low for April 2nd at WLDS/WEAI, beating the previous record of 21 degrees set back in 1961.

What that means for area residents is that they’ll likely want to give themselves some extra time this morning as vehicles will need to be warmed up or scraped of ice, and road conditions in certain areas could be treacherous.

Making things worse, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Jacksonville area until 10 a.m. Local residents driving to work should be aware that road conditions could potentially be very slick, particularly in certain areas such as bridges and overpasses, which often take longer to thaw out. And as far as the fog, drivers are encouraged to keep plenty of distance between themselves and the vehicles ahead of them, and to please use low beams rather than high beams for better visibility.

Stay tuned to WLDS/WEAI for the latest weather updates all throughout the day.