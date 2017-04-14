Drop in rates coming for Ameren Illinois customers

There’s good news for Ameren Illinois customers coming next year.

The company filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission yesterday that would save customers nearly two-dollars per month next year. More precisely, the average Ameren Illinois customer will save about $1.70 per month.

This is the second straight rate decrease filed by Ameren Illinois and the fifth overall rate decrease proposal since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act was passed six years ago.

Ameren Illinois Senior Vice President Craig Nelson said in a statement yesterday, “Prudent cost management, solid project execution and reduced energy supply costs have enabled us to continue modernizing the electric grid with minimal impact on customer rates,” and that Ameren Illinois is “pleased to report to the ICC and to our customers that Ameren Illinois electric delivery service will go down next year and our combined delivery and supply rates will remain well-below the national average.”

The company also expects to invest more than $128-million dollars in electric grid enhancements this year. In addition to this year’s project costs, Ameren Illinois plans to invest more than $300 million dollars next year in capital improvements to maintain distribution equipment, and install new technology for detecting and reducing the frequency of power outages.