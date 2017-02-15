Durbin Meets With Supreme Court Nominee

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, yesterday met with President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. Gorsuch is the 6th Supreme Court Nominee that Durbin has interviewed.

Durbin says that this nomination is historic because the nation is facing critical constitutional discussions.

“This selection of a nominee to fill the deciding seat on the Supreme Court, is historically important in the context of what we have seen in the past 25 days of a Trump presidency, we can not dismiss the possibility that we are going to be facing some of the most critical constitutional decisions of our time. It is in that context that I will be asking questions at the hearing, and making a judgment on ultimately whether Judge Gorsuch can fill that spot and do it in a fashion that respects our constitution.

Durbin says that Gorsuch should be held to the same 60 vote threshold as past nominees have met.