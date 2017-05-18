Duvendack not seeking re-election as Sheriff in 2018

Long-time Morgan County Sheriff Randy Duvendack is announcing that he will not be seeking re-election in November of 2018.

Duvendack has been in with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office since he was hired as a patrolman at the age of 21. Currently in his third term as Sheriff, Duvendack says it’s time to move on and let someone else take the wheel.

“I’m in forty-second year, third term as Sheriff, and I think there’s probably some people who are interested in this and may want to run themselves. So I just wanted to get the word out that I’m officially not running and I’ll retire at the end of my term on November 30th of 2018,” says Duvendack.

Originally elected as Morgan County Sheriff in November of 2006, Duvendack says becoming a sheriff was never his ultimate goal but rather a matter of timing.

“It wasn’t a goal of mine to become a Sheriff, it was just a matter of timing when Jim Robson was done, and I felt it was a point in my career where I was as good a candidate as anybody. I took my chances and I was very fortunate. There’s a lot of good people in this county, I’m proud to have worked for them, to serve them and do the best I could. So it’s been quite a ride…I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” Duvendack says.

Duvendack says there are a number of people to thank for their support, specifically his family, and everyone he’s worked with over the years.

“I need to thank my family for all of their support, they’ve seen me through good days and bad days. I need to thank the public for trusting me and putting me in this position, I hope I earned their trust. But I’m going to miss it, there’s a lot of good people here, I’m really going to miss them,” says Duvendack.

As for possible candidates in the 2018 election, Duvendack says he’s heard of a few interested parties, and that he wishes all of them the best of luck.