FBI now handling investigation into alleged incident at Mt. Sterling Correctional Center

The FBI is now getting involved in an investigation into an alleged incident at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.

An investigation into a May incident at the Western Illinois Correctional Center is being turned over by Illinois State Police and into the hands of the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Springfield.

The Illinois Department of Corrections released a statement earlier this month that stated that an incident had occurred at the prison on May 17th. According to the statement released several weeks ago, prison officials say that only one person was involved in the incident. At the time of the initial statement, reports claimed that the single individual involved in the incident remained hospitalized.

An investigation by the Illinois Department of Correction was taken up following the original reports prior to turning the investigation over to the Illinois State Police. And now, as of Wednesday, officials with the Illinois State Police have reported that, while the ISP continues to assist in the investigation, it has now been handed over to the FBI office in Springfield.

WLDS/WEAI News has reached out to the FBI branch located in Springfield, but has yet to obtain any comment from the bureau. It remains unclear at this time as to why the investigation is now being dealt with at the federal level.

We hope to provide further information regarding the alleged incident and the investigation if and when it becomes available.