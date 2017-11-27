Filing Period for 2018 Primaries in Morgan County starts today

The period for potential candidates to file in Morgan County for the 2018 primary elections begins today.

According to Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener, the filing period for elections started at 8:30 this morning and will run until next Monday, December 4th, at 5 p.m.

Waggener says that, so far in Morgan County, those that have filed for the 2018 General Primary Election include: Jill Waggener herself, who has filed for the position of County Clerk and Recorder; Jenny Geirnaeirt filed for County Treasurer; Ginny Fanning for County Commissioner; and both Mike Carmody and Chris Johnson filed for Morgan County Sheriff, which will be vacated by the retirement of Randy Duvendack. All of the candidates listed have filed as Republicans.

According to Waggener, since both Carmody and Johnson filed for their positions at 8:30 a.m., the county will hold a lottery on Thursday, December 7, at 8:45 a.m. to determine whose name appears first on the ballot. Waggener also says that Morgan County will hold a lottery for party placement at the same date and time.

The General Primary election is set to take place on March 20, 2018.