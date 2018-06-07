Fiscal Year 2019 Budget, TIF reimbursement to be discussed at South Jax meeting

Approving the fiscal year 2019 budget and the Village’s TIF reimbursement highlight discussions at tonight’s South Jacksonville meeting.

On the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will start by hearing reports from the Village Clerk and Village Treasurer. Trustees will then listen to a report from Village President Harry Jennings. Within Jennings’ report, the Board of Trustees will discuss the closing of Godfrey Park for maintenance and/or renovation, a pay request for the road project taking place around South Elementary School, and Village Cleanup Days, which start today and run through Saturday.

From there, the Board of Trustees meeting will move on to reports from various committees, such as personnel, planning and public facilities, public protection, finance and parks and tourism.

Among the action items at tonight’s meeting is the approval of the fiscal year 2019 budget, a resolution with CMS, and the Village’s TIF reimbursement. Trustees will also vote on a pair of requests to rezone property located at 1851 and 1828 South Main from B-1 to B-2.

Other action items include an engagement of services for Illinois Road Commissioners and MFT Oil and Chip Program. Trustees will also consider moving one of the Village’s part-time police officers to full-time, and the hiring of a Code Enforcement Officer. Also at tonight’s meeting, Trustees will discuss tourism grants from the Fourth of July Festival.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the South Jacksonville Village Hall starting at 7 p.m.