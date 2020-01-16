Former AC Humko Property Sold To Hayes Properties

The Journal Courier reports that Hayes Properties LLC has purchased the former AC Humko property from Steel Properties Recovery Solutions, LLC for half a million dollars.

Steel Recovery had rejected a high bid of $390,000 on an auction of the 61 acre property back in October.

Mike Hayes, owner of Hayes Properties, told the Journal Courier that the buildings are being evaluated and repaired prior to any future development. Hayes says there are no definitive plans for the property yet.

Hayes Properties is currently working on the development of a winery, craft brewery, and entertainment spot and duplexes on East Morton Avenue at the former Oaks apartment complex location. The entertainment spot venue has a projected opening of Summer 2020.