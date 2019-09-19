Former Jacksonville Resident Found Dead Near Indianapolis In Alleged Homicide

A former Jacksonville, Illinois resident was found dead allegedly victim to a homicide in Indianapolis last week. 23 year old Alexander D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville, was found dead on Mann Road in Morgan County, Indiana on September 13th according to a report from Indianapolis’ Fox 59 News. Jackson’s body was found after a nearby homeowner out walking their dog found a badly decomposed body in a wooded area. The remains had been there for about a week, investigators believe, and were badly decomposed. Jackson was later identified by a t-shirt and earrings he was found wearing.

Jackson had been living in Indianapolis, studying environmental science, at Indiana University according to a Go-Fund-Me Page set up by Jackson’s family to help pay for funeral expenses. Police investigators are still trying to determine what happened to Jackson an believe he was victim of a homicide. Anyone with information about the case or his previous whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) or Morgan County, Indiana 911 Dispatch at (765) 342-5544. To donate to the family visit this link.