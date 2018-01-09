Greene Co. man accused of taking over $10,000 from local charity makes first court appearance

The Carrollton man arrested last month for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a local charity made his first court appearance yesterday.

Forty-two year old Bradley Cooper turned himself into Greene County authorities on December 20th after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of alleged theft and forgery. Accusations against Cooper allege that, over the course of five to seven years, he stole more than $10-thousand dollar but less than $100-thousand dollars from The Chloe Foundation, a small charity based in Greene County which Cooper served as treasurer for. The Chloe Foundation works to provide daily needs to families with sick children or long-term medical care needs.

Very little action occurred during the course of Cooper’s first court appearance yesterday in Carrollton. Cooper appeared in person alongside defense attorney Carrie Magerl, while Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe appeared as the prosecution. According to legal records, the court entered a docket order, and a date for Cooper’s next preliminary hearing was set for January 31st at 1:15 p.m.