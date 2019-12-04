House Fire Displaces Single Mother & Child in Winchester on Thanksgiving Day

Cook's Kitchen after the fire on Thanskgiving Day. Cook's grandmother believes the fire started on the stove, which engulfed the room and caused extensive smoke and water damage in the remainder of the home.

A single mother and her infant daughter are looking for a new home to live in after a fire gutted their rental home at 201 East Cherry Street in Winchester on Thanksgiving Day. Elizabeth Cook, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, was at home with her infant daughter when the a fire broke out in the home’s kitchen in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. Cook, her daughter, and two pets made it out of the home unharmed. However, one family cat perished in the fire. Cook was renting the home from her grandparents Jerry and LaDonna Wilcox. The entire interior of the home was ruined by smoke, fire, and water damage; including all of Cook and her daughter’s belongings. LaDonna Wilcox said that their insurance policy on the home did not cover personal belongings.

Cook currently works full-time as a manager and hair stylist at Sports Clips Haircuts in Springfield. A family friend, Felicia Spickerman, has arranged a GoFundMe Page to donate to Cook’s replacement of belongings. Cook is also currently looking for a new home to rent in the Winchester area, according to Wilcox. Currently, efforts to raise $3000 for Cook and her daughter are above $1700. Follow this link if you wish to donate.