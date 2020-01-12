I.S.P. Taking Applications for August Cadet Class

The Illinois State Police is now taking applications for new troopers.

The Illinois State Police Merit Board is currently processing applications for Cadet Class 132, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 2nd.

Recruitment Section Manager, Master Sergeant Hector Alejandre says that being a Trooper with the State Police is a rewarding career and that the Illinois State Police is one of the best opportunities in the country.

“We have opportunities not only in patrol but also investigations, motorcycle detail, K9, the opportunities are endless. Starting salary is $60,936.00 for a first year trooper. So we are looking for individuals who have the call for service, and are just looking for a career path, and what a great opportunity for them to join a great department who has been around for almost 100 years.”

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of the ISP is encouraged to visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com.

The website contains application information, including the updated education requirement option for applicants, which has changed to requiring an Associate Degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university, instead of the previously required Bachelor’s Degree.

There are only a few weeks left to qualify for the class. Completed applications must be received by January 31st.