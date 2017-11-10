IC to honor Veterans at tomorrow’s football game

There are many Veterans’ Day Activities in the area to participate in this weekend, and now a local college is using its platform to add another event.

Illinois College is hosting a football game weekend against Macalester College this weekend, and they’ve decided to use the game to honor Veterans of the local area. Illinois College Director of Events Katie Carls says they’re inviting IC alumni who’ve served in the military, and all other local veterans.

“We have invited the Illinois College alums that are veterans in the local area, and really just any veterans in the surrounding community and any additional students or faculty that are active or former members of the military. Basically we’re just inviting them all to participate in our celebration of Veterans’ Day,” says Carls.

Carls explains that they have a few special events planned for the vets during the game.

“They will meet down on the field at 12:45 p.m. and join head coach Ray DeFrisco and the Blueboy football team, they will participate in the national anthem which will be performed by the 144th Army Band based in Springfield. Then all of the veterans and active military will join the team captains for the coin toss,” Carls explains.

In addition to these events Carls says that IC will be selling special Veterans Day shirts at the game, with a portion of the profits going to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Illinois College Blueboys will be taking on Macalaster tomorrow afternoon at England Stadium on the campus of Illinois College. The game will be preceded by a special playing of the national anthem. Cost of admission is 5 dollars except for active duty military and veterans.