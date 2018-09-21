Illinois College receives nearly $300,000 STEM grant

A local liberal arts college recently received a grant designed to improve courses in science, technology, engineering and math.

Illinois College received news recently that it was the recipient of a grant from the National Science Foundation that provides close to $300-thousand dollars in funds designed to implement methods for teaching and learning STEM subjects. The grant from the National Science Foundation is through a program entitled “Improving Undergraduate STEM Education.” With recent reports from the U.S. Department of Commerce predicting continued growth in STEM-related jobs, the program at Illinois College is in conjunction with a nationwide push to help produce qualified job candidates in the various STEM fields.

Director of Grants and Governmental Relations with Illinois College Melissa Pantier says that, during the process of applying for this grant, the school wanted to place an emphasis on subjects outside of just liberal arts.

Pantier explains that the grant is good for three years, and that at the conclusion of those three years, an evaluation process will take place.

Pantier says that Illinois College is very excited to have received this grant. She says the process of implementing these programs will start next summer.

The overall project will be led by a pair of Illinois College professors, Clayton Spencer, a professor of Chemistry, and psychology professor Elizabeth Rellinger. Once the three years for the grant are up, results will be evaluated and steps will be taken to continue developing self-efficacy.