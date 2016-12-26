Illinois Department of Employment Security Releases Unemployment Rates

By Zac Coffman on December 26 at 7:02am

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has released the unemployment rates for November and West Central Illinois has some of the lowest in the state.

Ron Payne, the Manager of the Workforce Analysis and Dissemination Unit for I.D.E.S says West Central Illinois’ unemployment rates are dropping.

Morgan County is at it’s lowest unemployment rate since 2000. Payne explains what dropping rates means in different job sectors around the area.

Payne anticipates even more job growth when the December rates are released.