Illinois State Police 2017 Year-End Numbers

The Illinois State Police Districts have begun to release their 2017 year end numbers, and WLDS/WEAI News has the numbers from both District 9 and District 18.

District 18 covers Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties, while District 9 encompasses Cass, Christian, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, and Sangamon counties.

District 9 had larger numbers across the board for citations, warnings, and calls.

Together the two districts accounted for 5,221 calls for assistance and 34,346 self-initiated incidents. There were 1,796 traffic crashes with 57 of those crashes being fatal and resulting in a total of 63 deaths. Officers issued 19,372 citations with 12,616 of those being for the FATAL FOUR violations of DUI, Speeding, Seatbelts, and Distracted Driving.

District 18 made more criminal arrests in 2017 with a total of 2,778 compared to District 9’s 471 for a total of 3,249.

The Illinois State Police across all districts aim to reduce driving fatalities to a zero and make all Illinois roadways safer. We at WLDS/WEAI thank the Illinois State Police for serving and protecting us in 2017 and throughout the New Year.