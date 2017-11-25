Illinois State Police announce “Trooper Every 20”

We are in the midst of an extremely busy travel period across the nation, and the Illinois State Police is announcing an initiative aimed at keeping people safe.

State troopers say motorists can expect to see a “Trooper Every 20” on the major highways across the state of Illinois. Those highways include Interstates 55, 80, and 57. In addition, state police are cracking down this weekend on what they call the “Fatal Four” violations: speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, distracted driving, and seatbelts.

Illinois State Police director Leo Schmitz offered the following advice.

“Watch your speed, buckle up, keep your eyes on the road, and please move over or slow down for any vehicle on the side of the road with emergency or hazard lights activated.”

Several wrecks have occurred in the region during the past week, including a 10-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Hamel, Illinois, south of Springfield that claimed the lives of three people.