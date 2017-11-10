Jacksonville begins annual Leaf Pick-Up

By Blake Schnitker on November 10 at 5:31am

As fall quickly turns to winter, the city of Jacksonville has started their leaf pick-up program.

The City of Jacksonville will be collecting bagged leaves from now until the end of November.

According to a press release from the city, both paper and/or plastic bags are permitted, and bagged leaves should be left curbside by 8 a.m.

The city also says that Leaf Vac will not be running on streets with ditches, and that only bags will be accepted.

For questions, more information, or if your street was missed, contact the City Garage at 217-479-4653.