Jacksonville City Council meeting tonight beginning at 7pm

The Jacksonville City Council will hear a proposal from the Parks and Lakes Department that would accept the engineering services proposal from Benton and Associates to add a recreational and multi-purpose path to the north side of Lake Jacksonville.

This and more at the Jacksonville City Council meeting, which will begin with the Workshop session at 6pm. To begin the Workshop, Sandy Heaton will deliver a presentation regarding the Take it to the Streets Summer Lunch Program, organized by Grace United Methodist Church.

The council meeting will call to order in the Council Chamber immediately following the workshop, and no later than 7pm. Mayor Andy Ezard will address the addition of vending machines at the Community Park Center and Nichols Park playground, among other topics.

Other things to be discussed during the meeting include two revolving loan fund applications to Jamison’s Futures Swings and Faithfully Fit, as well as the replacement of 4 HVAC units in the Nichols Park Pavilion, replacement of the roof for the North Community Park Gazebo, the purchase of 3 squad cars for the Jacksonville Police Department, and approval of Tax Increment Financing applications for the JHS Bowl, Hamilton’s North Building, the Big Brother Big Sister center on West Morgan, as well as 329 South Main Street.

Jacksonville Municipal Building is located at 200 West Douglas, same as police headquarters.