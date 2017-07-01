Jacksonville legend Charlie Bellatti dies

By Jack Jones on July 1 at 9:59am

A Jacksonville treasure has died.

Charlie Bellatti, who leaves behind an enormous legacy in the city and his beloved Illinois College, passed away Friday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was 91.

Bellatti was a long-time sports information director at the University of Illinois and loved the circus. He acted as a front man for circuses for many years, and was a generous donor to several local organizations.

Bellatti’s legacy is also tied deeply to Illinois College and the school’s athletic department. The college’s tennis courts, baseball press box, and fitness center all bear his name.

Bellatti is a member of the Jacksonville High School Hall of Fame and the Illinois College Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.