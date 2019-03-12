Jacksonville Main Street selling raffle tickets to win classic Mercedes

Raffle tickets are being sold for someone in the local area to win a working classic car.

According to a press release from Jacksonville Main Street, there area now four places here in Jacksonville to purchase raffle tickets to win a classic car.

Thanks to a generous donation by Scotty DeWolf, the locally funded non-profit charity will be selling raffle tickets to win a 1979 Mercedes 450 SL Sport Coupe. Tickets are available now for $10 each at County Market, Home Girls Boutique, The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company, and Jacksonville Main Street’s office at 222 West State St. Watch for the Mercedes 450 SL Sport Coupe at events throughout Jacksonville during ticket sales from now until the drawing.

The car is a convertible with both hard and soft tops, custom Bridge of Weir red leather interior, burl walnut appointments, and original miles. According to DeWolf, the car has been pampered and kept in a garage, was never driven in snow, and even had a recent tune-up.

Proceeds from this raffle will go to Jacksonville Main Street’s Wham Bam Mural Jam, a special event to repair and restore the original Walldog murals created in 2006. Because of Illinois’ harsh weather, the murals have faded and cracked. Some have suffered significant damage. International muralists who worked on the mural 13 years ago have agreed to break their own rule of not returning to the same location for an educational and social gathering of artists – referred to as a ‘meet’. The Wham Bam Mural Jam will be a first-time restoration meet held downtown in July from the 23rd to the 28th.

A special party on July 27th is where the winner of the Mercedes will be announced, but according to Jacksonville Main Street the person whose ticket is drawn does not have to be at the party on the 27th. Similar to the first Wall Dog Extravaganza in 2006, about 50 mural painters from across the US and around the world are expected to take part in the event.