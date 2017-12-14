Jacksonville man behind bars for alleged delivery of meth

Additional details are being shared regarding a meth-related arrested of a Jacksonville man.

The Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Unit, along with Jacksonville Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 35-year old Chad Lonergan, of the one thousand block of South Clay, for aggravated meth delivery.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Carmody says the arrest was the result of a months-long investigation by the drug enforcement unit.

“The Illinois State Police CIEG Unit started the investigation approximately two months ago, which yielded several (undercover) purchases from the individual. After CIEG received a search warrant, Jacksonville Police, Illinois State Police and the Sheriff’s Office went to the South Clay address and executed the search warrant, which yielded more methamphetamine, firearms and video equipment,” says Carmody.

Carmody explains why the charge is considered aggravated, and says that additional charges could be pending.

“With the firearms that were found in the residence, it makes it an aggravated charge. Right now, the State’s Attorney’s Office will decide what additional charges will be added. (Lonergan) will be held without bond on the meth charges, and then after review, there could be more charges added,” explains Carmody.

Carmody says that Lonergan was arrested without incident, and subsequently booked at the Morgan County jail shortly before 7 p.m. yesterday.