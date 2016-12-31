Jacksonville’s Coop Receives Award

A Jacksonville man was recognized by the military for his outstanding service. Major Douglas Coop was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at a ceremony in Springfield on December 20th, for achievements during his eight years as a federal technician and for four years as the State Partnership Program Officer.

Major Coop explains what the Award is and why it is given out.

Major Coop says he was nominated by his superior for the award and told WLDS news how much the Medal means to him.

Major Coop has served in the military for more than 18 years and currently serves in the Company B, 2nd Battalion, 129th Regional Training Institute as the Officer Candidate School Commander.