Jacksonville Police arrest second suspect in alleged armed robbery

A second arrest has been made in relation to the alleged armed robbery Tuesday night, but local authorities are still investigating the incident.

Jacksonville Police arrested 38-year old Richard Welch, of Peoria, for aggravated armed robbery late last night.

Welch is believed to be connected to the alleged incident Tuesday night in which Jacksonville Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Sonic.

Preliminary reports from Jacksonville Police said that authorities received a report that two male subjects, armed with guns, robbed the food chain, taking an unknown amount of money before fleeing at a high rate of speed in a red vehicle.

Late Tuesday night, Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were then able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on East Vandalia. Reports claim that the vehicle fled from Morgan County Deputies before crashing the vehicle near East Vandalia and Easy Drive, where the occupants fled from the vehicle.

Police initially apprehended 24-year old Tyrell Lobdell, of the 800 block of Hoagland, and arrested him for aggravated robbery, theft, aggravated fleeing or eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. An additional suspect was reported to have initially gotten away from authorities.

The latest reports claim that officers and detectives from the Jacksonville Police Department were able to locate a person of interest from the reported incident. After detectives interviewed this person of interest, they were able to arrest Welch for aggravated robbery for Tuesday night’s alleged incident.

Reports claim that detective are still seeking further information regarding the incident however, and that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Investigative Division of the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.