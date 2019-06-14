Jacksonville woman arrested for meth offenses after search warrant executed at residence

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a local woman for meth allegations.

A press release from South Jacksonville Police Chief Tim Mann detailed the execution of a search warrant.

Apparently, a residence on Hardin Avenue was infiltrated yesterday afternoon, and a suspect was taken into custody. This local woman was held for questioning, then put in the county jail.

30 year old Hollye Wilson, of the 1400 block of Hardin Avenue, was taken into custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility shortly after 9:45 pm yesterday. Earlier in the day, at around 1:20 pm, many officers from various law enforcement agencies in the area executed a search warrant at Wilson’s residence.

Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of Aggravated Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 5-15 grams (Class X Felony), Methamphetamine Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver 5-15 grams (Class 1 Felony), and Methamphetamine Possession 5-15 grams (Class 2 Felony).

The warrant was officially executed by the South Jacksonville Police Department, the Jacksonville Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, and Central Illinois Enforcement Group, commonly known as the CIEG unit. The CIEG Unit, a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force which has served the District 9 area since 1986. CIEG is comprised of officers from Illinois State Police, 2 county sheriff’s departments and 6 municipal police forces.