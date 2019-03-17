Jacksonville woman gets three months jail, $5500 total costs for jewelry theft in Iowa

A Jacksonville woman will spend the next three months in an Iowa jail for stealing jewelry in the state’s Hancock County.

Tiffany Leanne Clayton, 30 of Jacksonville, IL, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree theft after being accused of taking jewelry from a Goodell, Iowa home where she was staying.

The time frame that Clayton resided at the home, reported by KIMT News in Mason City, was between December of 2017 and February of 2018. Authorities say some of the jewelry was pawned in Mason City, Iowa.

Clayton has been sentenced to spend 90 days in jail and must pay both a $620 fine and $4,910 in restitution.