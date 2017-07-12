Joe Crain Gives Tips For The Summer Heat

High temperatures and high humidity are going to continue as we push through the month of July, but that doesn’t mean it has to ruin your summer fun.

Storm Team 20 meteorologist Joe Crain has some tips to make sure you remain safe even in the scorching heat: A heat advisory by no means you shouldn’t go outside and enjoy the summertime. It’s just saying that “Hey, it going to be very warm outside.” With the humidity it’s going to push those feels like temperatures to the 105 to 107 degree range. So if you’re going to be out and about follow the usual safety procedures, stay hydrated, drink lots of water, where that lightweight light colored, loose clothing. Most of all just listen to your body.

He also tells us about what kind of weather we could see for the Morgan County Fair events: The first couple of nights with the talent show tonight and the demo derby tomorrow night at the Morgan County fair it’s still going to be pretty hot when those event start around 90 degrees tonight and the mid 80s tomorrow night. It will still be pretty humid, too. Play it safe, make sure you stay hydrated, and you’ll be fine. As for the weekend, with the concerts Friday Night and Saturday night, with Trace Adkins and Big and Rich we’ll see more seasonable temperatures, about 80 degrees at showtime for both those nights. The humidity looks to be considerably lower at the start of the weekend.

Make sure to follow all of Joe’s tips, drink water, and apply sunscreen for a fun and safe summer!