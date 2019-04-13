JPD’ 2nd Annual National Police Week Essay Contest

A second rendition of a local and county elementary school writing contest has started.

The Jacksonville Police Department has announced the National Police week essay contest. Nation Police Week is celebrated this year on the week of May 5-11.

The contest allows fifth graders throughout Morgan County to explain how they see the police in recognition of local area law enforcement. Winners will be announced during Police Week. “It’s basically a one-page essay. It’s voluntary for the kids. This year’s topic is ‘Police Officers Are Our Friends Because’. Then [students] can elaborate on that in their writing.”

All essays are to be submitted by the class as a whole in a sealed envelope with name of the school and the classroom’s teacher written on the front. Jacksonville Police Department will accept each envelope, which needs to be addressed to the attention of Police Chaplain Alan Bradish. All sealed envelopes must be submitted before 4PM on Thursday, May 2nd.

The reward for the winners will be pizza for everybody in the individual winner’s class. “The county school that wins would receive pizza from the Sheriff’s Department. South Jacksonville Police Department would serve any student in South Jacksonville and any winner in Jacksonville would receive pizza delivered to their classroom by the Jacksonville police.” Mefford explains that it is an individual contest but individuals are competing for their class to win.

“Fifth grade is a good age. They have a good imagination and good writing skills. We were surprised last year at how good the essays were and how tough the judges said it was to judge because they were all so well-written,” Mefford explained. Judging will take place on May 8th, and the winners will be announced on May 9th. The pizza parties for the winner and their class will be held on May 10th. For more information, visit the Jacksonville Police Department at 200 West Douglas.