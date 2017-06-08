Juvenile Arrested in Jacksonville for Alleged Connection to Springfield Gun Violence

A 17-year old male juvenile was taken into custody by local authorities on a warrant for gun-related offenses yesterday.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the juvenile was wanted on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon for his alleged connection to recent incidents involving gun violence in Springfield.

With the help of officers from the Springfield Police Department, Jacksonville Police arrested the 17-year old in the 600 block of South Diamond sometime yesterday.

Authorities claim that Jacksonville officers, assisted by detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department, were able to place the juvenile in custody without incident.

The 17-year old juvenile is currently being held at the Morgan County jail and is pending juvenile court proceedings.