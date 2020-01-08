Kentucky Animal Cruelty Fugitives Arrested in Schuyler County

Schuyler County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman and man yesterday evening on outstanding warrants in McCracken County Kentucky. 42 year old Jennifer Campbell and 66 year old Harold Campbell were picked up on valid McCracken County, Kentucky warrants for more than 40 counts of animal cruelty as a result of an investigation into living conditions at a home in Paducah, Kentucky in October 2019. Authorities executed a search warrant at the home and 43 Chihuahua dogs living in poor conditions and 3 deceased dogs, according to a report by WDKY Fox 56 in Paducah, Kentucky. Harold Campbell was also cited in the incident.

According to a report from Paducah’s WPSD, the father and daughter failed to appear in McCracken County Court on December 3rd. According to the report, the Campbells are facing 50 counts of second-degree animal abuse, a bail jumping charge on a separate felony case, as well as failure to appear in court charges.

The Campbells are currently being held at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting extradition back to Paducah to face the charges.