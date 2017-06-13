Lack of rain, high temperatures influencing local farming conditions

High temperatures and minimal rainfall helped local farmers in early wheat harvest last week.

The average temperature in the West Southwest District last week was just less than 72 degrees, nearly a full degree above normal and above the state-wide average. The local district saw two-tenths of an inch of precipitation last week, and rainfall throughout the state was three-fourths of an inch below normal.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener breaks down planting conditions across Illinois.

“Planting has reached 93 percent, eight points up from one week ago and ahead of the five-year average of 88 percent planted. Soybeans emerged is up to 78 percent, up 16 points from a week ago. The soybean condition was rated two percent very poor, nine percent poor, 23 percent fair, 57 percent good and nine percent excellent. For the corn crop, the percent of corn emerged was at 96 percent, compared to the 97 percent for the five-year average, so it’s right on track. Corn condition was rated three percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 50 percent good and eight percent excellent,” says Schleusener.

In the West Southwest District, 99 percent of corn acres have emerged, 94 percent of soybean acres are planted and 73 percent of soybeans have emerged.

Topsoil moisture in the local district was 43 percent short and 57 percent adequate. Local subsoil moisture was 31 percent short and 69 percent adequate.

State climatologists are saying Illinois’ lack of precipitation could soon become an issue, with conditions potentially warranting a “flash drought” if the state doesn’t see significant precipitation in the near future.