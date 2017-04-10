LaHood comments on Syrian Airstrikes

The United States’ missile attacks on Syria have made news all around the world, even catching the attention of a local congressman.

Illinois’ 18th District Congressman Darin LaHood joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program Friday, where he discussed the attacks and what it means for the US and the Trump Administration.

“First of all I would just tell you that I think it was necessary that we retaliate, anytime though that you are launching cruise missiles or engaged in military activity I think we should be concerned about that and want to know what the reason is for doing that. But, when you have a dictator like Assad in Syria, who targeted helpless men women and children with toxic nerve gas, there has to be strong consequences for that.”

LaHood explains how this situation with Syria is different than previous interactions.

“I think what we’ve learned in the past is, when Assad had engaged in this activity prior to this, under the Obama administration we had made threats that we were going to do things and we didn’t. We did not follow up. We just cannot allow a dictator like Assad to engage in this type of activity. It is is barbaric. I think the strike was strategic, and I think it was appropriate for what went on.

Lahood also says just how much he knew about the attacks before they happened.

“I was not specifically briefed on it. Our leadership was, the top leaders, the top 4 or 5 leaders in the House and the Senate were briefed on it. I was not. I will tell you that in conversations and meetings this week, that we had heard from the administration that they were looking at all options as it related to this. I think that they did their due diligence and they reacted appropriately.”

To hear more from LaHood, you can listen to his full interview on WLDS/WEAI.com.