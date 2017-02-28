LaHood leads House in Honoring the late Bob Michel

Congressman Darin LaHood led Members of the House, in honoring Bob Michel, former Congressman of the 18th District of Illinois and the longest-serving Republican Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives,who passed away earlier this month on February 17. The House Resolution was passed unanimously and called for a Special Order hour where members of Congress addressed the House, reflecting on Congressman Michel.

Congressman LaHood said, “Bob’s leadership in Washington stemmed from his core values of humility and civility, rooted from his upbringing in central Illinois. To many of us, Bob Michel was more than a just a Congressman or a House Leader. He was a friend. He was family. He was a loving husband, father, and a true statesman. But most of all, he was inspirational. The legacy he has left behind will serve as a reminder for how we, as public servants, should conduct our work serving the people of this nation.”