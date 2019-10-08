LaHood Says USMCA, Prescription Drug Bill Held Up By Trump Impeachment

With the talks of impeachment dominating national headlines for Congress and President Donald Trump, business is still being conducted in Washington to get a new trade deal completed for the North American continent. 18th District Republican Congressman Darin LaHood says that with House sessions coming soon, he expects the deal to receive support. LaHood said that both members in the House and Senate are in support of the USMCA and it will likely get voted on during the 3-week session that starts next week.

LaHood and Republican Congressman Rodney Davis have been asking for the USMCA to be passed by the House of Representatives for months to help out Illinois farmers who have suffered through a difficult farm season. Today, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will ask U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her support to bring the trade deal to passage soon. Mexico and Canada ratified the deal months ago in hopes of replacing the two decade old North American Free Trade Agreement passed under former President Bill Clinton.

LaHood says the other major deal that is receiving bi-partisan support is a healthcare bill to pull down costs. He said the bill will help to reign in pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug costs.

LaHood said that most of the current business in committees will likely be locked up until Congress moves past impeachment proceedings if and when they do occur.