LaHood Talks President Trump

Today is President’s day and our current President Donald Trump has people marching in protest. “Not My President” protests are being held in major cities across the county. Congressman Darin LaHood joined WLDS’ Gary Scott on AM Conversation today and says President Trump should focus less on “Fake News” and lead with the positive things he is trying to accomplish.

“I think the President needs to lead with his agenda, and talk about the positive things he wants to do in terms of the economy. Frankly there are a lot more important things to focus on, other than the media. We can focus on the economy, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare, regulatory reform, an infrastructure bill. In some ways, when you focus on the media, it dilutes or takes away from these more important things that I think he should focus on.”

Donald Trump’s Presidency so far has been controversial, with executive orders and scandals. Trump’s Cabinet picks in particular, have faced intense scrutiny. LaHood says the picks are smart people who should be given a chance.

“We have to give the cabinet a chance. There are some very remarkable people in the cabinet, very smart. Many of them are from outside of government, that bring a private sector perspective to it. All very, very smart, bright people. I think we have a couple more to get through the Senate. Get them into the positions, let them have a chance to start putting policy together. I think we owe it to them to give them the chance to do that.

LaHood says President Trump needs to start acting more presidential.

“I wish he would act more presidential. He won the election, the campaign is over, now you have to govern and act presidential. That means you have to treat people with respect. You can’t be bullying people. You have to take on all of the responsibilities of the job. I’m hopeful that as he gets his cabinet around him and he gets people hired around him that, that will change a little bit. He is not a politician. He is not someone who has ever been in government. So clearly there is a learning curve going on with the position, but also lots of administrations go through that. When they come in there is some turmoil and it takes awhile for them to get their sea legs.

