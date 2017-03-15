Last Day to Submit Applications for Dieckamp Scholarship

Today is the last day to apply for the Herman Dieckamp University of Illinois scholarship offered through the Jacksonville Public School Foundation.

Albers says former scholarship winners have pursued a variety of careers and that choosing who receives the award is a tough decision each year.

Albers says the scholarship is only eligible for seniors at Jacksonville High School who have already been accepted to the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. The scholarship money is for four years of tuition and fees, and that as long as the recipients maintain a B average, the scholarship will be renewed for each year of their undergraduate studies.

Applications for the Herman Dieckamp University of Illinois scholarship need to be turned in to Albers’ office, located in the Central Office building at 516 Jordan Street in Jacksonville, by the end of business hours today. Applications can also be mailed in to 516 Jordan Street, but must be postmarked with today’s date.