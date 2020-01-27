LLCC-Jacksonville Hosting Scholarship Information Night February 11

Lincoln Land Community College is hosting a special night to help current and prospective students receive financial aid. LLCC Jacksonville is hosting a scholarship information and completion night on Tuesday, February 11th from 3:30-5:30PM

Enrollment Coordinator Lori Large-Oldenettel says the night is for current and prospective students to get help completing the LLCC Foundation Scholarship application if they need it. The application covers several hundred scholarships offered through the foundation and the school. Oldenettel says the Jacksonville Promise group will be on hand to give information to prospective applicants and McDonald’s will also be there to discuss their employee tuition reimbursement program.

Oldenettel says that its not really an orientation night, but students are more than welcome to tour the school later on in the evening or any other time. She says students should call ahead and make an appointment for scholarship completion program. She says scholarships at the school go a long way for students. Oldenettel says the average award is about $1000 for students. Lincoln Land’s current tuition and fees averages around $5000, making it one of the least expensive schools in the area.

To register for the event call 217-243-6699. Students submitting a complete application are considered for all available scholarships for which they are eligible. The online application is available at www.llccfoundation.org/scholarships.