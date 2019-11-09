Local Business Offers Free Flags for Veterans & Service Members For Veteran’s Day

A Jacksonville Business is working to give local veterans and active duty service men and women a personal thank you in honor of Veterans Day.

Tim Birdsell, President of Central Illinois Dish Pro on Mound Road says that any U.S. military veteran or active duty service member is invited to stop by the store on Monday for a free flag of their choosing.

“I’ve ordered 230 flags of several of the different branches for the men and women of the Army, Navy and so on, and then we have the American flag as well. So we will have 230 flags we will be giving away. If they stop in on Monday for Veterans Day, we would be more than happy to present the veterans and active military with the free flags.”

Birdsell has 100 American flags, 40 Army and 40 Marine Corps flags, 20 Air Force and 20 Navy as well as 10 Coast Guard flags to give out on Monday.

Birdsell said he hopes that enough come in on Monday that he runs out of flags by the end of the day.

“We wanted to show a little bit of a token of appreciation for all the men and women that have served have done for us, and it’s a small gesture that we can do on our part. They just come in the store and if they served in the Army and want an Army flag, they are more than welcome to have one, or if they would rather have a U.S. flag, we have those as well. So it is whatever they would prefer when they come in.”

Central Illinois Dish Pro is located at 1632 Mound Road and will be open Monday from 8;00 am to 7:00 pm.