Local juvenile bicyclist hit by car

A local juvenile male is in hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, a 10 year old male rode his bicycle into oncoming traffic near the intersection of Main and Anna at approximately 7:30 this morning. A local woman, 29 year old Corina Wilson, was reportedly unable to come to a complete stop and struck the bicyclist with the front driver’s side of the vehicle. The 10 year old male was transported to Passavant Area Hospital for medical treatment. No further information has been made available as of this time.