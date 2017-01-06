Local Residents get First Look at New Middle School

Dozens of people got their first look at what will soon be the brand new Jacksonville Middle School last night.

With students recently returning from Winter Break, Jacksonville School District Superintendent Steve Ptacek, along with Turner’s administration, held an Open House tour for the entire community.

Turner Principal Beth Brockschmidt says it was exciting to see the students’ reactions as they experienced the new facilities.

Aside from the students, Brockschmidt says the faculty at Turner is also happy to finally use their new classrooms.

While substantial upgrades have already been made, Brockschmidt explains that there’s still a significant amount of work to do.

Among the biggest projects nearing completion is the school’s new gymnasium, which is scheduled to host events by the end of the month. And as crews continue with renovations, there could potentially be additional open house events in the future.