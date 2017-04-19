Local woman in custody following arrest for alleged child endangerment

One Jacksonville woman remains behind bars following her arrest yesterday in regards to alleged child endangerment.

Thirty-one year old Brittany Shingleton, of the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre, was booked at the Morgan County jail at around 10 p.m. yesterday for endangering the life or health of a child. `

Detective Scott Erthal with the Jacksonville Police Department says that an investigation into Shingleton started close to a week ago and is still ongoing.

“The investigation is still ongoing at this time. It started roughly one week ago, involving some injuries sustained by her child. Through the course of the investigation, we were able to determine that (Shingleton) was under the influence of some illegal substances, which resulted in a lack of care to her child,” says Erthal.

Erthal explains how the Jacksonville Police Department first launched their investigation into Shingleton’s alleged actions.

“The child was taken to Passavant Hospital with some injuries, that’s when Jacksonville Police Department became involved. (The child) was transferred to a hospital in Springfield for further care. Due to some follow-up investigation, we were able to make an arrest,” says Erthal.

Jacksonville Police could not provide information regarding the age, or health status of the child at this time. Shingleton remains in custody.