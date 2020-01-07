Londrigan Raises Over Half Million in 4th Quarter of 2019 In Election Bid

13th District Incumbent Republican Rodney Davis is going to face another tough test in November. The Cook Political Report, Politico, and Inside Elections have all upgraded the race for the 13th Illinois District as a toss up in the 2020 election. The three-term incumbent won by 2,058 votes against 48 year old Springfield native Betsey Dirksen-Londrigan.

Londrigan announced back in April she would run against Davis again in 2020. In a press release from the Londrigan campaign today, her campaign announced raising over $530,000 in the fourth quarter and that her campaign goes into 2020 with over $1.1 million cash on hand. Londrigan’s campaign says that 90% of the contributions are coming from individual donors rather than from large industry lobbies and political action committees.

Londrigan has also received the endorsement of the United Steelworkers next to her previous endorsements from EMILY’s List, IBEW, UFCW, League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, End Citizens United, Bend the Arc Jewish Action, and Jstreet.

Londrigan’s campaign central focus during the 2018 election was health care and keeping the Affordable Care Act intact. Combined, Davis and Londrigan spent over $8 million on the 2018 campaign, which came under the national spotlight with campaign stops in the district and endorsements by Barack Obama, Democrat New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Mike Pence, and Paul Ryan.

The 13th Illinois Congressional District encompasses Greene, Calhoun, Macoupin, and all of the City of Springfield.