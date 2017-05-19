Longtime friend of former local Chamber Executive reflects on loss

The City of Jacksonville is mourning the loss of one its most influential businessmen and community leader.

David H. Dokka, of Jacksonville, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71. Dokka spent a number of years as an Executive of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce as well as with the Illinois Association of Chamber Executives.

Chuck Krell, a longtime friend of Dokka, tells the story of how he and Dokka originally met.

“I first met Dave in 1976 when (my wife and I) opened our business on South Main. He was a partner in business at a tire company that was our business neighbor. During that time, Dave brought me in as a member of AMBUCS, and he served there ever since and served in many roles as President, Project Manager, and on the Board, and there were many times that we went to conventions and had a great time,” says Krell.

Krell says he’ll cherish his friendship with Dokka, and always remember the last few days they spent together.

“After we sold our business and moved to Springfield, we continued our friendship through weekly AMBUCS meetings and dinners. Just a week ago, on Wednesday at the Chamber drive-in at the Capitol, we were there asking questions and listening to the briefings and we were able to have lunch together and had a great time…and that’s how the way I want to remember him,” says Krell.

A memorial service for David Dokka will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.