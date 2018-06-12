MacMurray exceeds fundraising goals for 2017-18 school year

MacMurray College nearly doubled its fundraising goals for the 2017-2018 school year.

According to a press release from the school, MacMurray College finished the 2017-18 school year in record fashion, as it exceeded the school’s fundraising goal for the year.

On the way to exceeding that goal, MacMurray College received over $930-thousand dollars in cash gifts that were given to the college’s unrestricted annual fund, which is up $100-thousand dollars from the previous year. The total number of annual fund giving, which includes unrestricted estate gifts, also experienced an increase from the year prior as it reached $1.5 million compared to $1 million in 2016-2017. Overall fundraising at MacMurray College for the 2017-18 school year came in around $1.96 million dollars.

As a result of the school’s fundraising efforts, MacMurray College has invested in various improvement projects throughout campus. These improvement projects include the renovation of Jane Hall; implementing outdoor lighting from the Gamble Campus Center to the southern portion of campus; putting new windows in at Rutledge Hall; introducing new fitness equipment in the Jenkins Educational Complex, and an upgrade to the campus’s wireless service.