Macoupin County motorcyclist rides into path of tractor

A Macoupin County man crashed a 1994 Harley in the unassuming path of a tractor driven by a Macoupin County juvenile, and ended trapped under the motorcycle in a ditch.

Illinois State Police report the motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital. Injuries were non-fatal.

At about 3 p.m., 65 year old Dannie Reels, of Girard, was traveling northbound on Highway 111 about a quarter mile north of Chesterfield when his motorcycle approached a tractor. Reels rode the motorcycle into the opposing southbound lane in an attempt to pass.

According to official reports, the John Deere tractor being driven by a 16 year old from Chesterfield took a left turn down a driveway. A collision occurred, causing Reels and the motorcycle to leave the roadway to the left and come to rest in the southbound ditch.

ARCH Air Medical Service airlifted Dannie Reels to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. IL-111 was apparently shut down for about an hour. Other agencies on scene were Dunn’s Ambulance and the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

